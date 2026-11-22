On her birthday, Scarlett Johansson turns 42. She was born on November 22, 1984, in New York and began her professional career in film as a child. Her film debut came in the 1994 comedy “North.”

Her first major breakthrough came with Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation” and “Girl with a Pearl Earring.” For her performance in “Lost in Translation,” Johansson won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress—an accolade that established her among the leading actors of her generation.

From Independent Cinema to Black Widow

Her career has spanned various genres—from psychological dramas and historical films to large-scale productions. She gained her widest popularity through the role of Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow, in Marvel films. In 2020, the character also received a standalone film.

Johansson has also achieved significant success on the theater stage. In 2010, she won a Tony Award for her role in the play “A View from the Bridge.” In 2019, she was nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year—for her leading role in “Marriage Story” and her supporting role in “Jojo Rabbit.”

Her First Film as a Director

A new chapter in her career began with “Eleanor the Great,” the film with which Johansson made her directorial debut. The movie was presented at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, with June Squibb in the lead role. The story follows an elderly woman who tries to start over after losing her closest friend.

“I hope that by the end of the film, the audience feels compassion and empathy for Eleanor,” Johansson told CBS News, speaking about the message of her directorial debut.

In 2026, the actress continues to appear in front of the camera as well. She stars in “Paper Tiger,” directed by James Gray, alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller. Johansson thus welcomes her 42nd birthday with a career that now encompasses acting, theater, producing and directing.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com