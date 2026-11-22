From the DJ booth to biohacking and monitoring health-related indicators. Zhivko Gichev claims to rank third in a global slow-aging ranking and says his biological age is 14.

Four years ago, the former DJ decided to radically change his lifestyle. Today, he focuses on biohacking and healthy eating, while monitoring his sleep and physical activity.

His claim to rank third in a global ranking is presented without specifying the name of the ranking, its criteria or the other participants. The same applies to the stated biological age of 14.

Gichev's story raises the question of what his routine looks like and how much effort is required to maintain it. The video shows his daily life, including his eating habits, sleep and physical activity.

Details about the methods, measurements and the way in which his biological age was calculated are not provided in the written part of the publication. They are presented in the video accompanying the material.