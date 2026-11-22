SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon resupply spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth following a mission to the International Space Station. The capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off Los Angeles, concluding the company’s 35th commercial resupply mission to NASA’s orbital laboratory.

“Dragon splashdown confirmed. SpaceX’s 35th commercial resupply mission to the ISS is complete,” the company announced.

Capsule Returns Scientific Samples and Equipment

Dragon undocked from the International Space Station on November 20 and began its journey back to Earth. The spacecraft was carrying more than 6,300 pounds, or about 2,860 kilograms, of scientific materials, spare parts and equipment.

The cargo included a 3D-bioprinted blood vessel construct used to study vascular aging and cardiovascular disease. Frozen tumor organoids processed aboard the station are also returning to Earth and will be analyzed in studies related to cancer treatment and personalized medicine.

Scientists will also study microbial samples to determine how antibiotic-resistant bacteria adapt to conditions in space. An illumination system that spent more than three years on the ISS in experiments examining the effects of light on astronauts’ sleep and well-being was also returned.

Mission Began in October

CRS-35 launched on October 13 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Dragon reached the station two days later and remained there for about a month, delivering food, scientific equipment and supplies for the Expedition 75 crew.

NASA said the returned equipment included a damaged coupling component from the Canadarm2 robotic arm, parts of the urine and water processing systems, and other components intended for analysis and refurbishment.

Following splashdown, recovery teams are expected to retrieve the capsule and hand over the scientific samples and equipment for further study.

Sources: space.com, spaceflightnow.com