Prince William could make a change affecting the titles of his brother Harry, Meghan Markle and their children when he becomes king. The claim was published on 21 November by Mail on Sunday in connection with an upcoming book by British author Tom Sykes.

According to the report, William is discussing a “major restructuring” of the monarchy, under which the titles “prince” and “princess”, as well as the style HRH, would be reserved primarily for members of the royal family who perform official duties. Under such a scenario, Harry and Meghan could lose not only the use of HRH, but also their royal titles. The same would apply to their children Archie and Lilibet.

“If you are a working member of the royal family – travelling around the country, carrying out a diplomatic or public role – then you will have the title of prince or princess,” the publication quoted a person described as close to William as saying. A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales, however, said that they do not comment on books or claims made in them.

What Titles Do Harry and Meghan Use

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020. Buckingham Palace then announced that the couple would not use the style HRH. They did, however, retain the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex, bestowed on them by Queen Elizabeth II at their wedding in 2018.

Following the accession of King Charles III, their children were given the titles Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. These are linked to rules introduced through letters patent in 1917, which give certain descendants of the monarch the right to use the title prince or princess.

The House of Commons notes that the style HRH and the titles prince and princess can be removed through new letters patent. This is different from the dukedom of Sussex – a hereditary peerage title whose removal generally requires an Act of Parliament.

Predictions, but No Official Decision

The claim in the book has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or William. It follows a series of assessments by royal commentators and former staff members. In October, The Independent quoted former royal butler Grant Harrold, who said that William could consider removing HRH if relations with his brother continued to deteriorate.

In April, biographer Tom Bower told IBTimes UK: “Yes, when William becomes king, I think he will strip them of their titles.” In this case too, however, this is a prediction rather than a decision by the future monarch.

At present, the only confirmed fact is that Harry and Meghan do not use HRH in their official styling, but continue to hold the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Whether William will undertake a broader change depends on a future decision by the monarch and on the legal procedure for the different types of titles.

Sources: independent.co.uk, ibtimes.co.uk