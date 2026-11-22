Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando tied the knot in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21. The news was confirmed by several sources to People, while Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the wedding. Details surrounding the event remain limited, as the couple kept their plans private.

Close family members attended the ceremony, including the singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah. Photos published after the wedding show Miley and Morando by a pool, beneath an arch decorated with white flowers. The evening before the celebration, the couple hosted a dinner for close friends and family.

The Relationship Began in 2021

Cyrus and Morando have been romantically linked since 2021. The two met on a date arranged by mutual friends and were later spotted together during the television special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Morando is the drummer for the rock band Liily and is 28, while Cyrus is 33.

“We were set up on a blind date,” Cyrus told British Vogue in 2023. At the time, she clarified that the date had been a genuine surprise to her, but Morando already knew who she was.

The Engagement Was Announced in 2025

The couple confirmed their engagement in December 2025, after Cyrus appeared wearing a diamond ring at the premiere of the film “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles. Morando later revealed that he proposed during a trip to Japan, following visits to Tokyo and Kyoto.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Cyrus described the proposal as a moment when she was able to fully let go: “I’m not easily surprised because I like to control every situation. But then I completely surrendered to the moment.” She described Morando as a “great partner” and said that he had supported her personal growth over the past several years.

The wedding is Miley Cyrus’s second marriage. The singer was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two married in December 2018, separated in August 2019, and finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Sources: aol.com, elle.com, goodmorningamerica.com