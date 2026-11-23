In the scene that turns him into a star, Vincent Cassel runs through the streets of a Paris suburb, his face blending anger, fear and self-confidence. In Mathieu Kassovitz’s 1995 film “La Haine,” he plays Vinz – a young Jewish man obsessed with the idea of revenge after the death of a friend. On November 23, 2026, Cassel turns 60, and this role continues to be the starting point for any assessment of his career.

He was born in Paris in 1966 under the surname Crochon. His father was actor Jean-Pierre Cassel, while his mother was journalist Sabine Litique. Vincent, however, did not choose the path of comfortably continuing the family tradition. At the beginning of his career, he worked in theater, studied acting and collaborated with directors seeking a sharper, more physical and unpredictable language on screen.

From the Paris suburbs to international cinema

“La Haine” earned him two César Award nominations and placed him at the heart of the new French cinema. It was followed by “Dobermann,” “The Crimson Rivers,” “Brotherhood of the Wolf” and “Irreversible” – films in which Cassel plays characters from different social backgrounds, with different temperaments and moral boundaries. What they have in common is tension: his characters rarely remain within the safe zone of the likable hero.

In the 2000s, the actor also made a confident transition to international productions. He appeared in “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” while in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan” he played choreographer Thomas Leroy. The role introduced him to audiences who were not necessarily familiar with his French films but recognized his presence – sharp, nervous and often threatening.

The role that earned him a César

His greatest French recognition came in 2009 for “Mesrine” – the two films about Jacques Mesrine, who became one of France’s most notorious criminals in the 20th century. Cassel transformed his physique for the role and followed the character from his youth to his image as a media-savvy outlaw. The César Academy awarded him the prize for Best Actor, while the production received a total of three awards and ten nominations.

Cassel’s cinema also has room for more unusual collaborations. He worked with David Cronenberg in “Eastern Promises,” “A Dangerous Method” and “The Shrouds.” In the latter film, presented at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, he plays a man who creates a technology for monitoring buried bodies while trying to cope with the loss of his wife. “I no longer see only him, but my father – in everything,” Cassel told Le Monde, describing the feeling that in some roles he recognizes his father’s influence.

Turning 60 comes with new roles

The anniversary year is not a pause for the actor. Cassel appears in Asghar Farhadi’s film “Parallel Stories,” presented in competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. He is also part of the fourth season of “The White Lotus,” planned for 2027.

On November 27, 2026, Netflix will present “Quasimodo,” in which Cassel plays the hunchback from “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.” In an interview with El País, the actor describes the role as liberating and explains his choice this way: “There are things that are good for your career, and others that you like: always choose the latter.” This sentence aptly describes his path – from the aggressive Vinz in “La Haine” to the characters who continue to lead him into riskier and more unpredictable territory.

Sources: english.elpais.com, lemonde.fr, apnews.com