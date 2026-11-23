British long-distance swimmer Lewis Pugh swam around 15 kilometres across the Strait of Hormuz while commercial vessels were being attacked in the area. The 56-year-old athlete dedicated the three-day challenge to a call for an end to hostilities and the protection of marine nature.

Pugh set off from the Musandam Peninsula in Oman and completed his route at Cape Hormuz. He was accompanied by a boat and a kayak during the swim, with the individual stages lasting a total of around six and a half hours.

Explosions and burning vessels

The danger became apparent from the outset. Minutes after entering the water, Pugh heard two loud explosions. According to him, an oil tanker about 4 kilometres away was hit, after which fighter jets appeared over the area.

“We must stop the war, open the strait and clean up the pollution,” said Lewis Pugh.

The following day, the swimmer saw a burning gas tanker. He said that the water around the vessel looked as if it were on fire, while a strong smell of chemicals hung in the air. According to Pugh, such an attack could have serious consequences not only for the crew but also for the surrounding marine environment.

Call to protect marine nature

Pugh described the Strait of Hormuz as much more than an important sea route. The area is home to coral reefs, mangrove forests and habitats for dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs. According to him, oil and chemical pollutants can affect ecosystems for decades.

“War causes enormous human suffering, but there is another victim that receives far too little attention — nature,” the Briton said. He is the UN Patron of the Oceans and is considered the first person to undertake a long-distance swim in the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the conflict.

Lewis Pugh has swum in Antarctica, at the North Pole, in the Red Sea and across the English Channel. He is the first athlete to swim at the North Pole and to undertake long-distance swims in all the world’s oceans. In 2023, he swam the entire length of the Hudson River — around 507 kilometres — in a campaign for cleaner rivers.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, itv.com