Nedelcho Bogdanov did not hide his disappointment over his early elimination in the second season of “Traitors: The Traitors’ Game” on bTV. In a podcast with Tudjarov, the first participant to leave the show revealed how he entered the game, what strategy he had been preparing and why he believes he could have gone much further as a traitor.

Bogdanov also issued sharp criticism of the show’s team. “I give the creative team and the editor-in-chief a low 2!”, he said, clarifying that as a Faithful, he had little chance of surviving.

He entered without any prior alliances

According to him, he did not know for a long time who the other participants would be. He learned the first seven or eight names about ten days before the show began. Bogdanov stressed that there had been no prior conversations or agreements between the contestants.

He had not kept in touch with Denisлава either, whom he had known from before. The two had not exchanged messages, spoken on the phone or met before filming began. He had also not discussed his participation in advance with Yordan, whom he knows from “Wild and Beautiful”.

The reason was his desire to observe the others in a real-game situation rather than rely on relationships formed beforehand. In his view, a person’s public image is not enough to determine whether they are a good strategist, are easily influenced or know how to manipulate others.

He wanted to be a Traitor

Nedelcho Bogdanov accepted the invitation to participate, despite initially having reservations because he was concerned about pre-existing alliances. He admitted that he wanted to be chosen as a Traitor because the role of a Faithful did not correspond to the way he perceives the game.

“The only righteous role in this show is that of the Traitor. The righteous ones are always all the Traitors, because they kill someone close to them and a friend just so it will not be them, so they can save their own skin. There is nothing more traitorous than that,” Bogdanov said.

Even before the start, he had set himself the goal of identifying not all the Traitors, but the most influential one among them. He called this figure the “alpha Traitor” and believed that this person would determine the Conclave’s decisions.

His plan fell apart right at the start

Bogdanov intended to build relationships with the Bratoev brothers, Nancy, Vanya Shtereva and Emil Konrad. He considered Nancy a suitable candidate to lead the Traitors, while he saw Emil Konrad as someone capable of bringing chaos to the game.

He was also looking for what is known as a “guardian angel” – a Faithful participant who would grow close to a Traitor and rely on their protection. Bogdanov chose Nancy for this role and even told her that he considered her a strategist. After their initial conversations, however, she distanced herself, and his plan began to fall apart.

At his first meeting with the participants, Bogdanov did not recognize Kris from “Mole”, even though Kris told him that he was a fan of his. Nedelcho replied: “Thanks, and who are you?” He later learned that the person he had not recognized was a Traitor and included him on his list of potential victims.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, newspoint.bg, btv.bg