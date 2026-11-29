A bridge with 16 arches, a monumental entrance 13 metres high, and an interior with 67 rooms across nine levels. This is what the Lighthouse of Alexandria looks like in a new three-dimensional reconstruction based on archaeological finds, ancient images, written descriptions and engineering simulations, BTA reports.

The lighthouse was built in the 3rd century BC on the island of Pharos near Alexandria. The structure reached a height of around 100 metres, guided ships to the harbour and remained in operation for almost 16 centuries. According to researchers, it withstood 18 earthquakes before eventually disappearing.

Thousands of fragments remain underwater

The „Pharos“ project is led by archaeologist and architect Isabel Héri, who has been responsible for the site’s underwater excavations since 1997. The Centre for Alexandrian Studies began its first investigations in the area in 1995.

At depths of between 4 and 9 metres, 4,896 stone blocks and nearly 3,000 fragments of building materials have been recorded. The remains are spread across an area of around two hectares and are considered one of the largest submerged architectural sites in the world.

In June 2025, archaeologists recovered the largest blocks discovered to date from the waters. They include parts of the upper structure and the side pillars of the monumental entrance, weighing between 70 and 80 tonnes, as well as slabs weighing up to 40 tonnes. Elements of the foundation were also found, reused after being taken from Old Kingdom pyramids, along with fragments of a previously unknown Egyptian pylon built using Greek techniques.

However, the archaeological data cover less than 10 per cent of the original building. That is why the team is also collecting and comparing coins, terracotta lamps, mosaics, engraved glass and medieval Arabic descriptions, in which the lighthouse’s architecture is presented in great detail.

Virtual testing of the ancient structure

Engineers from the „Dassault Systèmes“ foundation and volunteers are combining the available data in a three-dimensional model. Every hypothesis is tested through virtual reconstruction, including the building’s behaviour during earthquakes. In this way, the researchers are trying to explain how the massive structure maintained its stability for centuries.

The model shows three successive volumes set on a solid foundation. Inside are 67 rooms across nine levels, connected by a ramp wide enough for two horsemen to pass each other. An additional route ran through interconnected rooms and staircases on a separate level. Arcades and large vaulted halls shaped the structure.

„With the „Pharos“ project, we can finally begin to reveal the secrets of this extraordinarily complex architecture,“ says Isabel Héri.

According to Thibaut de Tersant, president of the „Dassault Systèmes“ foundation, the three-dimensional reconstruction and simulations have helped clarify how the lighthouse was designed and made it possible to visit it virtually. Thus, one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world is receiving a digital form more than two millennia after it was built.