The nude body, the landscape and seven mythical rivers come together in the exhibition “Lessons in Temptation” by artist Vladimir Penev. The exhibition opens on November 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anel Museum-Gallery at the Anel Hotel in Sofia.

The exhibition is curated by Monika Tosheva, with Emil Drindolov as manager. The three thematic directions are unified by the use of saturated color, sculptural forms and contrasting lights.

In the figurative compositions, the female body is presented as an image of intimacy and desire. The landscapes are not limited to reproducing natural motifs, but transform them into spaces of mood and imagination.

The Anel Gallery describes the exhibition as an exploration of “beauty, sensuality and the inner world of the human being.” In this reading, the visible image is merely a starting point for a more personal experience.

The cycle of seven rivers occupies a special place in the exhibition. In it, water is linked to the mythical rivers of the underworld and acquires philosophical significance. The river appears simultaneously as movement, transition and a trace of a path already traveled.

Through this cycle, themes such as time, memory, oblivion and pain unfold in painted images. Thus, the natural motif becomes a symbol of human experiences and the changes that remain in the consciousness.

“Lessons in Temptation” invites viewers to discover beauty beyond what is immediately visible — where personal experience becomes a painted image.

The exhibition will be presented at the Anel Museum-Gallery in Sofia, with the organizers not specifying an end date for viewing it.