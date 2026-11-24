The final of “The Farm” took place on November 23 on bTV, and for the first time in the show’s history, the winners were determined through a combination of challenges in the arena, a vote by eliminated contestants and a viewers’ vote.

Svetoslav Burkanichkov and Julian faced mother Iveta and her daughter Simona, as well as spouses Biser and Maya Danovi. The three pairs went through a series of physical and logical challenges that tested their endurance, agility and teamwork skills.

The father and son won two of the three arena battles and built a lead of two points. Iveta and Simona finished the challenges with one and a half points, while Biser and Maya finished with one.

Public support also proved decisive for the final victory. Svetoslav Burkanichkov and Julian received 51.07% of the viewers’ votes, as well as the support of five eliminated contestants. Thus, the two collected a total of 3.5 points, while the other finalists finished with two each.

Iveta and Simona came second, while spouses Biser and Maya finished third.

Svetoslav Burkanichkov and Julian’s victory also has a deeply personal dimension. The two entered “The Farm” with an unusual family history, having lacked the opportunity for a long time to build a close relationship as father and son.

Their participation in the reality format became a test not only of their physical abilities, but also of their relationship. During nearly three months on the farm, the two went through conflicts, difficulties and emotional moments, gradually managing to find common ground.

Even before the final battles, Julian admitted that the pressure was immense, but his trust in his father was even stronger.

“Ten times greater, but the trust between us is also ten times greater, which I think balances things out a little,” the young contestant said.

Svetoslav Burkanichkov also offered an emotional reflection on his experience on the show.

“Every single moment, every single minute, every single day, every single week, every single month was absolutely worth it!” the former football player said.

The tenth season of “The Farm,” which premiered on August 31, was held under the motto “Blood Is Thicker Than Water.” For the first time, the contestants competed in pairs connected by family ties or close personal relationships.

Svetoslav Burkanichkov and Julian’s victory brought the anniversary edition to a close, in which the two not only won the grand cash prize but also managed to restore their relationship.