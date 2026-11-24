On November 24, 1946, Theodore Robert Cowell was born in Burlington, Vermont—the name under which Ted Bundy began his life. Eight decades later, he remains one of the most recognizable figures in the history of serial murders in the United States. Bundy died at the age of 42, but his case continues to evolve as new evidence emerges.

He grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Washington in 1972. He later attended law courses at the University of Utah but did not earn a law degree. In 1971, he volunteered for a crisis hotline in Seattle. There he met writer Ann Rule, who years later would write a book about him, initially unaware of his crimes.

The Disappearances That Linked Several States

The first known murders linked to Bundy were committed in Washington in 1974. Young women began disappearing, while witness descriptions led police to a man who used an injured arm or crutches to attract attention and ask for help.

In the following years, the crimes spread across several states. In August 1975, Bundy was stopped in his car in Utah. During the search, officers found items that were later linked to an abduction. In 1976, he was convicted of abducting a young woman who managed to survive the attack. It was the first conviction that sent him to prison while investigations into murders continued.

In 1977, Bundy escaped from custody in Colorado twice. After his second escape, the FBI placed him on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. While free, he moved to Florida, where two students were murdered in a dormitory at Florida State University in January 1978.

The Arrest and Death Sentence

On February 15, 1978, a police officer in Pensacola stopped a stolen orange “Volkswagen Beetle.” The driver turned out to be Bundy. After his arrest, he was returned to Florida, where he was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. He was later convicted of the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Florida.

Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair on January 24, 1989. In his final days, he gave an interview in which he spoke about violence, pornography, and alcohol. In the conversation, quoted by Time magazine, he stated: “I deserve the most severe punishment.” His claim that pornography had influenced his crimes was part of his own explanation, not an established conclusion about the causes of the murders.

The Exact Number of Victims Remains Unknown

Bundy confessed to FBI agent Bill Hagmaier to 30 murders committed between 1973 and 1978. The FBI has indicated that the number could be higher. He was convicted of specific murders, but many other cases never reached trial.

In October 2026, American investigators announced that DNA analysis linked Bundy to the murder of another teenage girl in Utah, committed in 1974. The case shows why his criminal history cannot be limited to the convictions alone. According to the Associated Press, the new evidence does not fully close the question of the other unsolved murders attributed to Bundy.

His name continues to appear in criminology, documentary film, and literature. The most enduring fact surrounding Bundy, however, is not his image in popular culture, but the gap between his public appearance and the crimes for which he was convicted.

Sources: apnews.com, time.com