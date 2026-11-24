A 36-year-old U.S. Army veteran was found dead in a field next to an abandoned house in Cartersville, Georgia. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that she sustained fatal injuries in a dog attack.

The call was received on November 16 at around 9:00 a.m. reporting an unconscious woman in the area of Dogwood Trail Southwest. Deputies from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and found her there, where she was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the exact number of dogs involved in the attack has not been publicly determined. Several of the animals were found and turned over to the Bartow County Animal Control service. No information has been released about their owner or owners.

The investigation remains active. Once it is completed, the case materials will be submitted to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for consideration of further action. At this time, authorities have not reported any charges being filed.

The woman leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter and two young sons. Her daughter is expecting her first child and said that her mother would have been incredibly happy to become a grandmother.

“She deserves justice. And even though what happened was horrific, her heart was so pure that she would have forgiven them,” her daughter said.

The family described the deceased as someone who loved nature, music and singing. The funeral service is scheduled for November 26 at the Robert A. Chigel Memorial Chapel.

Sources: cbsnews.com, atlantanewsfirst.com