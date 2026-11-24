On stage, he did not simply sing the songs. Freddie Mercury turned the stadium into a conversation between one man and tens of thousands of voices. On November 24, 1991, that voice fell silent in London. Today marks 35 years since the death of Queen’s frontman.

Mercury died at the age of 45 from bronchopneumonia related to AIDS. Just one day earlier, he had publicly confirmed that he was HIV-positive and had the disease. Until then, his health had been the subject of prolonged speculation, but the singer himself had long refused to comment on it.

From Farrokh Bulsara to Freddie Mercury

He was born on September 5, 1946, in Zanzibar as Farrokh Bulsara. His family moved to the United Kingdom in 1964, and a few years later he embarked on the path that would change the history of rock music.

Queen took shape in London in 1970 around Mercury, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Bassist John Deacon joined a little later. The band’s debut album was released in 1973, but the real breakthrough came with “Killer Queen,” followed by “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The song, which combined ballad, opera and rock, initially seemed too unusual for a radio format. Released in 1975, it stayed at number one in the United Kingdom for nine weeks and became the most recognizable title in Queen’s catalog.

Twenty Minutes That Changed the Legend

On July 13, 1985, Queen took the stage at Wembley for the Live Aid benefit concert. Over approximately 20 minutes, the band performed “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

Freddie Mercury led the audience with brief vocal exchanges, clapping and gestures, turning the televised broadcast into a spectacle that went beyond the usual concert. The performance was later described as one of the most influential in the history of rock music. Brian May described it as a moment when Mercury “truly rose to the occasion.”

The Songs After the Final Bow

Queen’s final concert with Mercury took place on August 9, 1986, in Knebworth. Afterward, the singer continued recording. The album “Innuendo” was released in 1991 and included songs such as “The Show Must Go On,” whose dramatic finale would later also be viewed through the prism of his final months.

“I won’t be a rock star. I will be a legend,” is one of the most frequently quoted phrases associated with Mercury. It sounds like a self-assured prediction, but behind it remain not only the stage persona and theatrical gesture, but also dozens of songs that continue to be passed down between generations.

Freddie Mercury died in 1991, but Queen has retained its place in concert and popular culture. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Are the Champions” continue to sound not like museum pieces, but like songs that still bring people together around the same chorus.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, theguardian.com, history.com