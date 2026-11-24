A cake bearing the number 116 and almost the entire population of Sturno marked the birthday of Lucia Laura Sangenito, known in the village as Grandma Laurina. She turned 116 and established herself as the oldest person in Italy.

Sangenito lives in Sturno, in the province of Avellino, Campania region. The small village of around 2,000 residents celebrated the occasion with her, while among the guests was Mayor Vito Di Leo.

“The event is extraordinary and fills everyone with emotion and pride because of the unique privilege of having in their community a woman who has lived through more than a century of history – a precious witness preserving authentic values and traditions to be passed on to young people,” Vito Di Leo said.

With her 116th birthday, Lucia Laura Sangenito ranks third among the oldest living people in the world. Ahead of her are 117-year-old Briton Ethel Caterham and American Naomi Whitehead, who has also turned 116.

More than 24,000 centenarians live in Italy

Grandma Laurina’s story is part of a broader picture of longevity in Italy. Official statistics for the year record more than 24,000 centenarians in the country, over 80% of whom are women.

For the residents of Sturno, the celebration was not only a personal milestone, but also an event for the entire community. The specially prepared cake bearing the number 116 became a symbol of the extraordinary life journey of the woman whom locals affectionately call Grandma Laurina.

Sources: bnrnews.bg