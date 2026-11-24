In the dry Hadar Valley, among the hills of Afar in northeastern Ethiopia, on November 24, 1974, paleoanthropologist Donald Johanson spotted a small fragment of bone. Together with graduate student Tom Gray, he began excavations that would turn the find into one of the most famous fossils in the history of science.

The team collected several hundred bone fragments. Forty-seven of them were assembled into a partial skeleton representing about 40 percent of the body of a single individual. At the time, it was the most complete skeleton of such an ancient bipedal hominid ever discovered. Its scientific designation is AL 288-1, but the world would soon remember it as Lucy.

The name was born on the evening after the discovery. As the scientists celebrated at the camp, the Beatles song Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds played over the loudspeakers. Thus the fossil acquired a nickname that gradually became one of the most recognizable names in paleoanthropology.

Bipedal, but Also Adapted to Life in the Trees

Lucy lived approximately 3.18 million years ago and belonged to the species Australopithecus afarensis. She was approximately 1.10 meters tall and weighed about 29 kilograms. Estimates suggest that she died between the ages of 11 and 13—a range that was probably adulthood for her species.

The greatest significance of the find comes from the combination of seemingly opposing characteristics. The shape of the pelvis, knees, and spine shows that Lucy walked upright on two legs. At the same time, her long arms and highly developed upper limbs suggest that she and other members of the species climbed trees.

A study published in 2016 in PLOS One concluded that Lucy’s upper limbs were adapted to regular climbing. According to researcher John Kappelman’s assessment, sleeping in trees would have meant that she spent about one-third of her life above the ground.

How Lucy Died

That same year, a study in Nature offered an explanation for her death. An analysis of the fractures in her bones showed injuries consistent with a fall from a considerable height. The authors suggested that Lucy fell from a tree, probably while climbing or looking for a place to sleep. This version has not been conclusively proven and remains part of the scientific debate over the species’ way of life.

“It was an incredibly important and dramatic discovery that caused many of us to look again at the family tree,” Johanson told Science News. Lucy shows that upright walking existed in a creature with a small brain and a number of bodily features resembling those of the great apes.

From “Grandmother of Humanity” to a Controversial Relative

For a long time, Lucy was presented as the “grandmother of humanity.” Today, scientists are more cautious. Australopithecus afarensis remains one of the strongest candidates for a close ancestor of later hominids, but its direct connection to the genus Homo has not been established.

Discoveries after 1974 made the evolutionary picture more complicated. Fossils of early hominids have been found in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and Chad. Among them is Toumaï—Sahelanthropus tchadensis, which lived approximately 7 million years ago and is regarded by some scientists as one of the earliest representatives of the human lineage.

In 2022, a study in Nature added another detail to the story. It concluded that newborn australopithecines had immature brains and needed prolonged care from adults. Thus Lucy remains not merely a fossilized bone discovery, but evidence of a world in which walking on two legs, climbing, and the dependence of young on the group existed simultaneously.

Sources: sciencenews.org, theguardian.com, apnews.com