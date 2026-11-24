The animal filmed in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district is not a lioness. The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced this after analyzing new footage recorded from different angles. According to the authorities, the animal is neither a lion nor a member of another large-cat species.

The incident began on November 22, when a report was filed about a lioness sighted in a wooded area above sports facilities in the Uskumruköy neighborhood. The animal was captured by security cameras, and the footage prompted a large-scale operation to locate and capture it alive.

How the search unfolded

Teams from the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks, the gendarmerie and AFAD joined the search. Veterinary teams from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Sarıyer Municipality also worked at the scene.

The area was searched with drones equipped with thermal-imaging cameras, while ground teams used bait and camera traps with motion sensors. Parts of Belgrad Forest were closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the operation continued. Restrictions were also imposed in some areas around nearby residential neighborhoods.

Initially, the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks announced that the animal had been located in a wooded area and that veterinarians were taking part in preparations to capture it. Later, however, its whereabouts remained unclear. No concrete evidence that a lion was present in the area was found during the field inspection.

New footage changed the assessment

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a statement: „Analysis of the new images led to the assessment that the animal is not a lion or another type of large cat.“ The authorities also said that all reports were being carefully assessed with a view to ensuring public safety.

Before the new analysis, Sarıyer Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu said that the footage showed the animal passing by chickens without attacking them. This gave rise to speculation that it may have been kept in captivity, but the mayor stressed that there was no confirmed information about an owner.

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation to determine who the animal belongs to and how it might have ended up in the area. The authorities are urging citizens to report any new sightings. At present, there is no information that the animal has been captured, and the latest official assessment is that it is not a lioness.

Sources: trthaber.com, aa.com.tr, apnews.com