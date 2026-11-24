TNA - Total Nonstop Action Wrestling - professional wrestling referee Mike Romo, whose real name is Mike Romanella, has been released by the company after management learned that he was actively appearing in adult films. The decision is related to an alleged violation of the wrestling promotion’s personal conduct policy.

Romanella was in Calgary, Canada, for TNA television tapings when he was removed from the building. According to Fightful, emails containing links to material in which he appeared were sent to the company and its owner, Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Some of the content had been created as early as the summer.

TNA officially announced that Mike Romo would no longer work for the company and that it would make no further comments on the matter. “Mike Romo will no longer be working for TNA Wrestling. No further comment will be made,” the promotion said in a statement.

The difference between leaked recordings and active work

According to Fightful, a source at TNA distinguished between personal recordings published without consent and actively appearing in adult films. In the former case, Romanella would not have been released, but his continued work in the industry was deemed a violation of the company’s internal rules.

The referee was given an exit interview, during which he presented his position. However, this did not change the decision, and the separation remained in effect. Romanella has yet to make a public statement about his release.

Change comes ahead of plans for 2027

The case ends his career with TNA at a time when the company had planned to use him more actively in 2027. His Romo Performance brand had sponsored TNA programs during the second half of 2026.

His release is the latest change during a period of restructuring for the promotion. In January, TNA began broadcasting its weekly Thursday Night iMPACT! show on AMC Network. The company is also continuing its partnership with WWE, which includes an exchange of talent between TNA and the NXT program.

Sources: dailymail.com, fightful.com, pwinsider.com