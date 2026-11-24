The Christmas season officially began at the White House after Melania Trump welcomed the official 2026 Christmas tree. The tree arrived through the North Entrance in a horse-drawn carriage, while the United States Marine Band performed “O Christmas Tree.” The First Lady came out to inspect the tree, greeted the Chapman family and posed for photos.

“This is a beautiful Christmas tree. I am grateful for family and health, and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” Melania Trump told reporters.

The tree stands approximately 5.5 meters tall and is a Concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Ineber, Wisconsin. It will be placed in the Blue Room, where the official Christmas tree of the presidential residence is traditionally displayed.

The farm is owned by the Chapman family and earned the honor of supplying the tree after winning the national competition organized by the National Christmas Tree Association. White House representatives selected the specific tree on September 21.

Silent Night Evergreens is providing the official White House Christmas tree for the fourth time. The farm’s previous deliveries were in 1998, 2003 and 2017. The Chapman family continues a three-generation tradition of growing Christmas trees.

The tree was transported to Washington by Chuck Jensen, a U.S. Army veteran and FedEx Freight driver. The horse-drawn carriage delivery is part of the annual ceremony marking the start of the holiday season at the White House.

The tradition of having the winner of the national competition provide the Christmas tree for the presidential residence dates back to 1966. After its arrival, the tree will be prepared for the holiday decorations, which will be unveiled at the White House in the coming days.