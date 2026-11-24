Filip Bukov surprised his followers with a completely different look. The actor posted photos of himself with extremely short platinum-blond hair, taken at a hair salon, and sparked numerous reactions on social media.

Bukov added the brief comment “Not bad, I guess” to the photos. For the musical background, he chose Eminem’s song “The Real Slim Shady,” which further drew attention to his new appearance.

The change differs significantly from the actor’s natural look with brown hair. Some of his followers viewed the photos as a bold experiment, while others wondered whether the hair had actually been dyed at all.

One reaction that stood out was: “He looks like Deo!” For many years, the rapper and TV host has been known to viewers for his light-colored hair.

The actor’s post, however, is labeled as content created with the help of artificial intelligence. This leaves open the question of whether the technology was used only for edits to the photos or whether the blond hairstyle itself was digitally generated.

For now, Filip Bukov has not categorically confirmed that he has actually changed his hair color, but he continues to post photos showing off his blond locks. Some of his followers have also commented that the new look may be the result of a filter or another digital effect.