A painting by Ivo Dimchev has disappeared from an apartment on Slaveykov Square in Sofia, which the artist rents out. According to him, an unknown perpetrator took only the canvas, leaving the expensive frame behind. Dimchev himself reported the incident on social media.

The painting was created about 15 years ago during his stay in Brazil. Ivo Dimchev believes that the canvas was removed from the frame because it can be rolled up and carried unnoticed in a bag.

“Probably because the canvas can be rolled up and slipped unnoticed into a bag.”

The artist did not disclose the monetary value of the work. In his view, the thief would have difficulty selling it, since the painting is associated with its author and there is no publicly available market for it.

Rather than reacting with anger, the eccentric singer responded with his characteristic self-irony. He said he would create a new canvas, which he described as “even uglier.” As for the stolen work, Ivo believes that its new owner will simply look at it and it will remind him of the deed.

The theft comes shortly after the artist announced that he had sold 12 of his paintings. He often describes his art as imperfect and chaotic, but stresses that he sees its emotional and artistic value precisely in these qualities.

This is by no means the first such incident involving the artist. Ivo Dimchev has been the victim of theft before. In 2021, two speakers, a 3D printer and other items were stolen from his storage facility. At the time, he told NOVA that the losses amounted to several thousand leva, while police said they were working on the case.

There has been no public announcement of an arrest or of the perpetrator’s identity in the new case. It is also not known whether an official report was filed with the police.