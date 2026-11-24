Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home on the Sandringham estate was burgled on Tuesday. The property is Anmer Hall – a 10-bedroom house in Norfolk that the family uses during holidays and breaks.

Police are investigating the incident, The Sun reports, as cited by Page Six. So far, no details have been released about how the break-in was carried out, or whether any items were stolen or damage was caused.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were not at Anmer Hall at the time of the incident. According to information cited by Page Six, the family was at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Representatives for Prince William and Kate Middleton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This leaves unanswered, without an official public assessment, the question of how the security measures at their private home were breached.

Anmer Hall was given to the couple in 2013 as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II. The property is located on the private Sandringham estate and often serves as a place for family breaks away from official engagements.

The break-in is being treated as a serious security breach, but so far no information has been reported about anyone being arrested or charged. The investigation is ongoing.