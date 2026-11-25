Actress Deniz Çakır, known for her role as Shah Sultan in the series “Magnificent Century”, has been detained in Istanbul as part of an investigation into crimes related to drugs and prostitution. Actor and singer Özcan Deniz is also among those detained.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued detention warrants for a total of 35 suspects. The investigation is being conducted by the unit responsible for combating smuggling, narcotics and economic crimes.

The investigation covers several crimes

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation covers allegations of prostitution, trafficking in narcotic or stimulant substances, supplying such substances, as well as drug use or possession. No separate details have been disclosed about Deniz Çakır’s specific role in the investigation.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the warrants were issued after an assessment of suspects’ statements, witness testimony, forensic examinations of seized phones and digital materials, as well as information provided by an anonymous witness. The official statement said:

“There is suspicion that narcotic substances were used or possessed.”

No information on charges being filed

At present, there is no official statement that Deniz Çakır has been charged, released, or remanded in custody by a court decision. The detention is a procedural measure במסגרת an investigation and does not mean that guilt has been proven.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said that action in the case is ongoing. The circumstances surrounding each of the 35 suspects are yet to be clarified, and it will be decided whether charges will be filed or other procedural measures will follow.

Sources: t24.com.tr, en.apa.az, rudaw.net