Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico is the new “Miss Universe.” The 27-year-old social worker won the final in San Juan, held on home soil, after prevailing over 115 finalists.

Her victory is also historically significant. Barreto is the first married woman and the first mother to win the title after organizers lifted the ban on contestants who had been married or had given birth. The restriction was removed three years ago.

Answer about artificial intelligence

In the final stage of the pageant, the finalists answered questions about the significance of “Miss Universe” and what the world needs from its leaders.

Barreto was asked which human value should not be lost in the age of artificial intelligence. She answered in Spanish that technology must be used responsibly.

“If artificial intelligence puts our values at risk, then they were never true values. Values are revealed through consistency between what we say and what we do, especially when it is difficult to stand by them,” Barreto said.

Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic was named first runner-up, while Clara Vegas of Venezuela came second.

The final went smoothly, but the pageant remained marred by controversies

The glamorous ceremony in San Juan passed without serious incidents, but this year’s edition was preceded by a series of problems. Contestants from Nepal and five African countries, including debutants South Sudan and the Republic of the Congo, dropped out because of difficulties or delays in obtaining U.S. visas.

Delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam also did not participate. The reason was a contractual dispute between the Miss Universe organization and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who runs qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries.

In May, the organizers of Miss France withdrew their representative in protest against the 2025 final. At the time, judge Omar Harfoush left the pageant three days before the ceremony and said the results had been predetermined by an unofficial jury. He also accused last year’s winner, Fatima Bosch, of winning because of alleged business ties between her father and pageant co-owner Raul Rocha Cantu.

Rocha Cantu and the organization rejected the allegations. Questions surrounding the judging remained, however, after the jury lineup was announced just one day before the final. The auditing firm Ernst & Young, which had previously delivered the results to the hosts in a sealed envelope, has not participated in the pageant for three years.

Sixth title for Puerto Rico

With Barreto’s victory, Puerto Rico now has six Miss Universe titles. Only the United States and Venezuela have won the pageant more times.

San Juan hosted the final for the fourth time in the pageant’s 75-year history. Previous editions in Puerto Rico were held in 1972, 2001 and 2002. In 2001, local representative Denise Quiñones also won the title in front of a home crowd.

The pageant continues to draw a significant audience among Latin American communities. Telemundo reported that the Spanish-language broadcast of the 2025 final was watched by 2.6 million people, compared with 2.1 million viewers a year earlier.

Sources: cnn.com