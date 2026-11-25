Four years after NASA’s DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos, the European Hera mission reached the Didymos–Dimorphos system to determine exactly what the impact caused.

The DART experiment was humanity’s first attempt to measurably alter the motion of a celestial body. The spacecraft was directed at the smaller of the two asteroids at a speed of about 22,000 kilometers per hour. Its cameras transmitted images of the rocky surface as it gradually filled the frame, before the signal cut out upon impact.

The larger asteroid Didymos is about 730 meters wide, while Dimorphos has a diameter of approximately 150 meters. After the impact, telescopes on Earth and in space detected a cloud of debris stretching about 10,000 kilometers.

The orbit was shortened by 33 minutes

Observational data show that the impact changed Dimorphos’s orbit around Didymos. Before the collision, one revolution took 11 hours and 55 minutes, while afterward the orbital period was shortened by about 33 minutes.

The result confirmed that a kinetic impact by a spacecraft can deflect a small asteroid from its previous trajectory. However, it is still unclear what the physical cost of the collision was for the body itself.

“DART exploded into the asteroid, so we have no information about its final state,” Michel explained.

According to him, the impact may have left a crater. However, it may also have completely changed Dimorphos’s shape.

Hera will look for the answer at the impact site

That is precisely Hera’s task. The European spacecraft will conduct a close-up study of the two asteroids, measure their characteristics and examine the area where DART collided with Dimorphos. This should help scientists understand why the change in the orbit was so substantial and how the ejected debris contributed to it.

The European Space Agency says that Hera is already about 25–30 kilometers from the system and has begun its initial mapping. In the next stages, the spacecraft will move even closer, and the mission also includes the use of two small satellites for additional measurements.

Detailed images of Didymos and Dimorphos should show whether the collision created a relatively limited crater or shook the entire small asteroid. The answer will be important for future planetary defense plans, in which a similar technique could be used to deflect an asteroid threatening Earth.

Sources: bbc.co.uk