Magi Tomova posted photos from a vacation in Egypt, in which she poses embracing a 28-year-old man. The photo was taken aboard a yacht, and according to a publication by HotArena, the young man is from Stara Zagora. His name has not been disclosed, and Tomova has not publicly announced the nature of their relationship.

Alongside the photos, the 39-year-old contestant in the third season of „The Bachelor“ added the message: „Somewhere beyond the ordinary“, accompanied by a heart and sea-themed emojis. In the photo, the two are standing close to each other and smiling, prompting speculation about a new relationship.

After her breakup with Kaloyan Kanchev

Tomova's appearance with a younger man comes after the end of her relationship with Kaloyan Kanchev. According to HotArena, their relationship lasted a little over six months. The two met through his brother's wedding while Kanchev was taking part in „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. There was an 11-year age difference between them.

The publication claims that Kanchev ended the relationship after meeting a 23-year-old model named Poli. Following the breakup, Tomova deleted their photos together from social media.

Tomova's new companion is the same age Kanchev was during their relationship. Unlike her previous partner, however, his identity has still not been revealed. The published photos only confirm the closeness between the two during their trip to Egypt, not the official beginning of a relationship.

Source: hotarena.net