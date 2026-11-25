Nevena Tsoneva claims that she sensed the earthquake in Vrancea, Romania, in advance, two weeks before the tremor. The singer recounts an experience from November 4 which, according to her, was a warning of an impending natural event.

“I have a feeling that something is about to happen, in a week or two,” Tsoneva said after the vision, as quoted by Maritsa. She describes the ground floor of a public building with load-bearing columns, between which she began to feel intense shaking.

According to her, the sensation was “as if I were on skates,” and the concrete beneath her gave way moments later. The singer speculated that an earthquake might occur near the sea, but added: “I hope I’m wrong, I hope nothing happens!”

The Vrancea tremor was recorded on November 18

At 02:48:55 Romanian time on November 18, an earthquake measuring 5.7 in magnitude and occurring at a depth of 120.8 kilometers was recorded in the Vrancea seismic zone. The data comes from Romania’s National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development.

The National Seismological Center of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences initially reported a magnitude of 5.4. The tremor was felt in northern Bulgaria, including Ruse and Varna, as well as in other populated areas. The epicenter was approximately 200 kilometers from Ruse and around 400 kilometers from Sofia.

The coincidence is not scientific evidence

Tsoneva’s account does not specify the exact date, location, or magnitude of the future earthquake. The United States Geological Survey states that a scientific prediction must identify precisely these three elements, and that scientists currently cannot predict a specific tremor in this way.

Sources: marica.bg, bta.bg, bnrnews.bg