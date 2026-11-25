When 13-year-old Andrew Carnegie arrived in the United States, his first job was at a cotton mill in Pennsylvania. Nearly seven decades later, he would be remembered not only as the man who built a vast fortune from steel, but also as one of the greatest philanthropists of the modern era.

Carnegie was born on November 25, 1835, in Dunfermline, Scotland, to a family of weavers. In 1848, his parents left the country because of the crisis in the textile industry and settled in Allegheny, near Pittsburgh. There, young Andrew began working at a cotton mill, and a year later he became a messenger in a telegraph office.

His career changed when, in 1853, he began working as a telegraph operator and secretary to Thomas Scott of the Pennsylvania Railroad. Carnegie gradually rose to become superintendent of the railroad’s western division, invested in bridges, oil and railroad cars, and in 1865 founded the Keystone Bridge Company.

Steel Made Him Rich

In the 1870s, Carnegie turned his attention to steelmaking. Carnegie Steel used new technologies and large-scale production to become a dominant force in American industry. By the end of the 19th century, its output exceeded that of the entire British steel industry.

In 1901, Carnegie sold his company to financier J. P. Morgan for $480 million. The deal laid the foundation for the creation of the United States Steel Corporation, and Carnegie retired from business. According to PBS, his personal share amounted to approximately $250 million.

His legacy, however, remains controversial. The historical account of the industrialist also includes the Homestead Strike of 1892, when a conflict between workers and the management of the steel mill escalated into violence. Carnegie publicly defended the workers’ right to organize, but supported manager Henry Frick’s actions against the strikers.

“The Gospel of Wealth”

After selling Carnegie Steel, he devoted much of his life to philanthropy. In his essay “The Gospel of Wealth,” published in 1889, Carnegie presented wealth as a social responsibility rather than personal property to be passed on to heirs.

“The man who dies rich dies disgraced.”

The most visible result of this philosophy was the libraries. Between 1881 and 1917, Carnegie and his foundation funded the construction of 2,509 public libraries across the English-speaking world, 1,681 of them in the United States. The first was donated to his native Dunfermline, and access to books held personal significance for him. As a young man in Pennsylvania, he used the library of retired Colonel James Anderson, which was open to working boys.

His donations also covered universities, scientific institutions, museums and concert halls. Among the best known are Carnegie Hall in New York, Carnegie Mellon University and the Carnegie Institution for Science. In 1910, he also established the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

By the time of his death in 1919, Andrew Carnegie had given away more than $350 million. The sum represented nearly his entire fortune and made his name synonymous both with industrial wealth and organized philanthropy.

Sources: pbs.org, history.com