Christina Applegate turns 55, but to television audiences she remains forever one of the most recognizable faces of American comedy. On November 25, the actress, who was born in 1971 in Hollywood, celebrates her birthday with a career that began in childhood and has spanned television series, films, awards and difficult personal challenges.

Her major breakthrough came with the role of Kelly Bundy in “Married... with Children”. The character of the seemingly naive but sharp and self-confident daughter in the Bundy family turned Applegate into a television star. The series became one of the icons of American comedy, and the role remains the one most closely associated with her name.

From Kelly Bundy to an Emmy Award

Applegate gradually moved beyond a single character. She appeared in comedies such as “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead”, “The Sweetest Thing” and “Anchorman”, and later appeared in “Friends” as Amy Greene — Jennifer Aniston’s sister on the series. It was for this guest role that she received an Emmy Award in 2003.

This was followed by leading roles in “Samantha Who?”, for which she was nominated twice for an Emmy. In the series, her character tries to rebuild her life after losing her memory. The story allowed Applegate to combine physical comedy with more dramatic moments, while her performance cemented her place among television’s leading actresses.

Another important chapter in her career was “Dead to Me”. In the series, she plays Jen Harding — a woman coping with loss, anger and a complicated friendship. She was nominated three times for an Emmy for the role, including for the final season. Applegate has received eight nominations overall and won one statuette.

Her Candidness About Her Health

In 2021, the actress publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In a piece published by “The Guardian” in March 2026, she described pain, exhaustion and difficulty walking. “I wouldn’t lie and say that all of this is a blessing,” Applegate wrote, speaking about the changes in her life.

Later, a new development emerged. In October 2026, “The Associated Press” reported that a doctor had told the actress she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate herself said: “I’m back at square one and I don’t know what’s wrong with me.” She added that she continued to experience symptoms and use a wheelchair when visiting the doctor. Thus, the medical picture remains subject to further clarification.

In 2022, Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor came after nearly five decades in front of the camera — a period during which she succeeded in turning the comedic character Kelly Bundy into the starting point of her career.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, latimes.com