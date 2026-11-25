In the photo, Freddie Mercury is not behind a microphone or on stage with “Queen”. He is holding his young nephew Samuel on his lap — a rare family photo that Samuel Bulsara himself shared in memory of his uncle.

“Today is a strange day for our family. I wish I had had more time with my uncle, but I’m happy that I managed to get to know him through the many stories my mother and grandmother used to tell me,” he wrote. The quote was published by the Polish music outlet CGM.

Samuel Was a Young Child When Mercury Died

Samuel Bulsara is the son of Kashmira Bulsara — Freddie Mercury’s younger and only sister. He was born in 1988, while the Queen frontman died on November 24, 1991, when his nephew was around three years old. That is why his personal memories of Mercury are intertwined with the stories told by his mother and grandmother.

The photograph reveals another side of the singer’s image — not the global rock star known for “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are the Champions” and “Somebody to Love”, but the close family member. Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946, remains Queen’s frontman and one of the band’s principal songwriters.

His Nephew Also Took Part in a Commemoration at Wembley

On the 35th anniversary of Mercury’s death, Samuel and his mother Kashmira attended a commemoration near a mural of the singer in Wembley. The image was illuminated with 350 LED candles. Samuel wore an 1980s Nike sports jersey that had belonged to his uncle. The event was reported by British radio station Greatest Hits Radio.

The post featuring the family photograph came in a year that also marked 80 years since Freddie Mercury’s birth. Samuel did not speak about the musician’s concerts, achievements or stage persona, but about the short time the two had together. It was precisely this personal memory that turned the photo into one of the family’s most intimate public tributes to the singer’s memory.

Sources: cgm.pl, hellorayo.co.uk