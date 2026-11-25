A heated clash between Stanislava and Desi erupted in episode 54 of „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. The argument between the two contestants escalated into an exchange of harsh insults, a thrown chair and Desi’s suitcases being tossed into the hallway.

Tension between Stanislava and Desi had been building for weeks, but in the latest episode the conflict went beyond an ordinary argument. The two exchanged insults related to ethnicity, intelligence and character.

During the altercation, Stanislava said that it could come to a physical confrontation if Desi continued to remain in front of her. At one point, she got up from her chair and threw it aside.

Stanislava then entered Desi’s room and began throwing out her belongings. The suitcases were sent into the hallway as she hurled insults such as „trash“ and „scum“.

Stanislava called on the other contestants to take Desi away because she was afraid she might hit her. Later, she explained that she had lost her composure because Desi had been insulting her.

Desi remained calm during the conflict and portrayed what happened as the result of her own provocation. „Did you see how I managed to provoke her? I pushed her over the edge,“ she told Galena.

Regarding the thrown luggage, Desi said: „Let her throw it, let her vent. It’s obvious who is mentally unstable“.

Whether the tension between the two will lead to another clash remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“.