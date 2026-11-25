Jennifer Lopez is discussing with Jane Fonda the possibility of a sequel to the 2005 comedy “Monster-in-Law”. The two actresses played the lead roles in the film, which also starred Michael Vartan.

“I adore Jane. And Michael Vartan. Working with Jane was incredible. I just love her. We’re discussing the possibility of making a sequel to the film,” Lopez said during her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“Monster-in-Law” tells the story of a domineering mother who tries to sabotage her son’s upcoming marriage. The film became a box-office hit, although J.Lo received a nomination for a Golden Raspberry in the Worst Actress category.

At this stage, no filming date, script or premiere date has been announced for the potential sequel.

Jennifer Lopez’s next film is “The Last Mrs. Parrish”, which is expected to premiere in 2027. The singer is also back in the recording studio working on a new album.

At the same time, J.Lo is promoting the concert film “The JLo Show”, filmed during her residency in Las Vegas.

There have also been rumors that she could perform in Bulgaria in 2027. So far, however, there has been no official confirmation from Team Fest, who hinted at such a possibility but quickly deleted their clues about a potential Jennifer Lopez performance in Bulgaria.