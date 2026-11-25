Alexandra Gardeva spoke about a 15-year period of her life marked by fears, addictions and patterns of abuse. The participant in the first season of “The Bachelor” shared her personal story in a Facebook post.

“Over the past 15 years, I went through various patterns, fears and addictions. Patterns of abuse, fear of abandonment, fear of survival and the belief that I could not cope on my own,” Gardeva wrote.

She did not identify specific people or individual incidents related to what she experienced, but described recurring behaviours and beliefs that, in her view, had influenced her life. These included the fear of being abandoned, the feeling that she had to survive on her own, and the addictions, about which she provided no further details.

According to Gardeva, the change began when she directed her efforts towards working on herself and took responsibility for her own life. She presented this process not as a one-time decision, but as a journey that helped her break the patterns she described.

“Why do I believe that I can be a good psychologist and a worthy mentor? Because I know not only the theory, but also the path of personal transformation,” Alexandra said.

Gardeva links her personal experience to her desire to help other people. She is known to the public from the first season of “The Bachelor”, and in recent years she has developed a public presence around topics such as psychology, fears and personal development.

In her confession, Alexandra Gardeva did not specify exactly when the individual experiences took place, nor did she indicate whether they involved physical, psychological or another form of abuse. The only confirmed detail is that she herself describes some of the patterns in her life as patterns of abuse and speaks of a prolonged period of personal change.