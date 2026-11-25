Matthew Rhys came close to landing the role of James Bond, but an improvised joke during his meeting with the producers turned into the most awkward moment of his audition. The actor said he suggested that Agent 007 should walk with a limp and wear an eye patch. The role ultimately went to Daniel Craig.

Rhys was among the candidates for the part in the early 2000s, following Pierce Brosnan’s departure. He was invited to the London offices of the Broccoli family – the producers who have been behind the James Bond films for decades. According to him, the atmosphere was extremely tense: members of the team were sitting behind a table, with a London park visible behind them.

The Question That Threw Him Off Balance

The candidates were told to wear a dark suit and read „Casino Royale“ – Ian Fleming’s novel, which later became the basis for the 2006 film. The meeting was going normally until Rhys was asked what he would do differently with the character.

„As a terrible joke, I said: „A limp,“ the actor recalled on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, as quoted by The Independent. When nobody reacted, he decided to continue: „An eye patch?“

„It got very quiet and then I just fell apart,“ Rhys said. He later described the incident with a typically self-deprecating summary: „I don’t play Bond and I never have.“

The Role That Changed Craig’s Career

Daniel Craig got the role and made his debut as 007 in „Casino Royale“ in 2006. It was followed by „Quantum of Solace“, „Skyfall“, „Spectre“ and „No Time to Die“. Craig ended his 15-year run in the franchise in 2021.

For Rhys, the unsuccessful audition did not mark the end of his career. He became widely recognized as Soviet intelligence officer Philip Jennings in the series „The Americans“, in which he starred alongside Keri Russell. The role earned him an Emmy Award in 2018.

The audition story also shows how narrow the line can be between confident improvisation and the wrong moment for a joke. In Matthew Rhys’s case, that line ran through a limping, one-eyed James Bond – a character who never made it to the screen.

Sources: the-independent.com, independent.co.uk, ladbible.com