Nearly 38% of women and more than 28% of men aged between 16 and 24 in the United Kingdom have never had sex. This is shown by data from the new edition of the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, known as Natsal-4.

The proportion reaches 37.7% among women and 28.4% among men. Between 1990 and 2012, around one in five young Britons was not sexually active. The results cover more than 6,700 people aged between 16 and 59 in England, Scotland and Wales, tracking changes from 1990 to 2024.

Sex is declining among other age groups as well

The decline is not limited to the youngest people. Among those aged between 16 and 44, the average frequency of sex has fallen from around four times a month in 1990 to twice a month during the 2022–2024 period.

“We often see small changes over time in studies like this. It is relatively unusual to observe such large differences,” says Soazig Clifton, an honorary associate professor at University College London and the study’s lead researcher.

The authors stress that the data do not prove a specific cause for the change. Possible factors include more time spent online and at home, young people moving out of their parents’ homes later and reduced alcohol consumption. The researchers also point to the influence of dating apps, but do not claim that technology alone explains the trend.

More online sexual behavior

Against the backdrop of less frequent physical intimacy, the study reports an expansion of some forms of sexual behavior online. Half of women aged between 16 and 24 and 90% of men in the same age group have watched pornography in the past year.

The proportion of people reporting same-sex contact is also increasing. Among men, it rose from 4% in 2010 to 12.3% in 2024. The researchers note that greater openness in reporting such experiences may also be significant.

Malvika Padin, a 30-year-old journalist, says she has never had sex and identifies as asexual – a person who experiences little or no sexual attraction. She has had romantic relationships, but no physical intimacy.

“It has become much harder to meet people in the traditional way because everyone connects behind a screen. There is little opportunity left for natural interaction that could create a desire for physical intimacy,” says Padin.

Sources: dailymail.com, theguardian.com