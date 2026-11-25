Ingredients:

zucchini - 1 kg

brown sugar - 700 g

lemons - 2

water - 100 ml

Method:

Wash the zucchini, removing the thicker peel if necessary, then cut the vegetables into small, evenly sized pieces.

Cut one lemon into thin slices, then into small pieces. Remove the seeds, but keep the peel for its aroma. Squeeze the juice from the second lemon. Combine the zucchini, sugar, lemon pieces and juice, and leave them for 30 minutes to begin releasing liquid.

Test the syrup on a cold saucer

After adding the water, heat the mixture over medium heat. When it comes to a boil, reduce the temperature and remove any foam that forms. Cook the jam uncovered for about 35-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, especially towards the end.

The zucchini should become translucent without losing its shape. Test whether the jam is ready by placing a drop of syrup on a cold saucer. If the drop does not run quickly and leaves a clear trail when drawn through with a spoon, the jam can be removed from the heat. The syrup will thicken further as it cools.

Sterilisation is part of the preparation

Sterilise the jars and lids in boiling water for 10 minutes. Distribute the hot jam among the warm jars, leaving about 1 cm of empty space below the rim. Seal the jars immediately and turn them upside down onto their lids for 5 minutes.

Once completely cool, store the jam in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate an opened jar and use it within three weeks. It is suitable for serving with toast, pancakes, yoghurt or soft cheeses.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg