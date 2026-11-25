Sergio Montana, the son of the late psychotherapist Anatoly Kaspirovsky, is challenging the rights of his widow, Gulizar Chalbashova, to real estate in the United States and Crimea. Speaking to Daily Storm, Montana said he had already filed a case with a California court to protect his inheritance rights.

According to him, the dispute concerns a house in California that Kaspirovsky left to him in a will dated 2021. Montana claims that Chalbashova is challenging his rights to the property, while he insists that the will be executed.

“Gulizar is trying to challenge my rights to the house in California, which my father left to me in his 2021 will. I have already turned to a California court to protect my rights and secure the execution of his will,” Montana said.

Dispute over an apartment in Alushta as well

Kaspirovsky’s son claims that the conflict is not limited to the American property. He says he discovered a power of attorney issued in his name, which according to the document was executed in New York on June 12, 2025.

According to him, the power of attorney authorized a representative to donate his apartment in Alushta to Kaspirovsky. Montana denies signing the document or appearing before a notary.

“I categorically state: I did not sign this power of attorney, I was not present before a notary, and I did not give anyone permission to dispose of this apartment,” he said.

Montana claims that in January 2026, based on the power of attorney, a deed of gift was drawn up, after which the apartment was registered in Chalbashova’s name. He says he wants it to be established who arranged for the documents to be prepared and on what grounds his property was disposed of.

The house in California

According to Montana’s account, the house was acquired with funds belonging jointly to him and his father. As he was going through a divorce at the time, the property was initially registered in Kaspirovsky’s name. Later, his son claims, his father promised to transfer it to him.

Kaspirovsky died on October 3, 2026, at the age of 87. After his death, the dispute between Montana and Chalbashova also expanded to include the will and ownership of the properties.

Sources: weekend.rambler.ru, dailystorm.ru