Actor Filip Bukov takes on the role of a groom in the new music video for the song “Like No One Else” – a duet by Orlin Goranov and Neli Petkova. The romantic composition, released on November 23, brings together two popular Bulgarian performers, while the video tells a love story in which the wedding takes center stage.

Orlin Goranov and Neli Petkova’s new music project is dedicated to love and the strong emotional connection between two people. The song “Like No One Else” was released by Magic Melody.

Filip Bukov’s participation particularly draws attention, as he portrays a groom. The wedding story in the video gives visual form to the song’s romantic message and places the actor in a situation different from his familiar television roles.

The choice of Filip Bukov for the leading male role is not accidental, given his popularity among younger audiences. The actor gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Dr. Hadzhihristev in the medical series “Stolen Life”, and subsequently continued his career with theater and television appearances.

For Orlin Goranov “Like No One Else” is the latest project dedicated to love – a theme that has been present in his work for more than four decades. The performer of the iconic song “The World Is for Two” continues to record new music and work with artists from different generations.

In 2026, Orlin Goranov also presented other new projects, including “Forever by Your Side” with Sandra Aleksandrova and “A City in Love”. The singer continues his active concert schedule after marking 50 years on the music scene in 2024 with the anniversary show “50 Years of Magic”.

The new duet with Neli Petkova is another addition to his repertoire, while Filip Bukov’s appearance as a groom turns the video for “Like No One Else” into an intriguing meeting between Bulgarian pop music and the art of acting.