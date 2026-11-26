Half a century ago, the name Microsoft received official recognition in the state of New Mexico. On November 26, 1976, Bill Gates and Paul Allen registered Microsoft as a trade name with the office of the state’s secretary of state. Federal trademark registration in the United States was completed in 1982.

From Micro-Soft to Microsoft

Gates and Allen founded the company in 1975 in Albuquerque after developing the Altair BASIC program for the Altair 8800. The computer was one of the early models that drew attention to the possibility of personal machines being used not only by specialists, but also by hobbyists.

Initially, the name was written as “Micro-Soft” — a combination of “microcomputer” and “software.” Later, the hyphen was dropped and the single-word Microsoft became established. It was this name that was registered in New Mexico in November 1976.

At the time, the company was still a small business focused primarily on developing and licensing software for early microcomputers. Paul Allen left MITS that same month to join Microsoft full-time.

Before Windows and Office

Microsoft’s first product was the Altair BASIC interpreter — a program that allowed users to write and run code on the Altair 8800. According to The Associated Press, Gates and Allen began working on the software after reading an article about the Altair 8800 in the January 1975 issue of Popular Electronics magazine.

Gates later summed up the two men’s ambition as a vision of “a computer on every desk and in every home.” At the time, this was a bold idea, as personal computers were still expensive, limited in their capabilities, and most often intended for enthusiasts.

In 1979, Microsoft moved from Albuquerque to Bellevue, Washington. The company became a federally registered trademark in the United States in 1982 under registration number 1 200 236, covering computer programs and computer programming services.

MS-DOS, the partnership with IBM, Windows, and Office followed — products that transformed Gates and Allen’s small software company into one of the world’s most influential technology corporations. But the legal trail of this story begins with a name entered in New Mexico on November 26, 1976.

Sources: latimes.com, apnews.com