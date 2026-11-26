Cardi B received Billboard Canada’s first Global Woman of the Year award during the Billboard Canada Women in Music 2026 ceremony in Toronto. The award was presented on November 24 at Rebel nightclub, where the American rapper was honored for her international influence and achievements in music.

This was the first presentation of the award, and Cardi B remains its first recipient. In her speech, she said: “This year reminded me who I am.” According to her, the recognition matters not only because of the music, but also because of everything she has achieved in recent months.

A Year of Touring and New Personal Challenges

In an interview with Billboard Canada, Cardi B described the past year as one of the busiest of her life and career. She said she had balanced her professional commitments with caring for her four children, embarked on her first major headlining tour and launched her own hair-care products company.

The Little Miss Drama tour featured sold-out arena concerts across North America. Highlights included her concert in Toronto, as well as the show in Hamilton, where she became the first solo female artist to headline and sell out the renovated TD Coliseum. According to Billboard Canada, the concert was also the highest-grossing hip-hop show in the venue’s short history.

Cardi B’s Records in Canada

The rapper has had 46 songs appear on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, with eight of them reaching the top 10. The Toronto award comes amid a series of achievements on international charts and following the resumption of her active touring schedule.

Cardi B has also previously been honored by the American edition of Billboard. In 2020, she became the first female rapper to receive the Woman of the Year award at Billboard Women in Music.

The ceremony in Toronto was the third edition of Billboard Canada Women in Music. Other female artists honored this year included Summer Walker, Bebe Rexha, Tia Wood, Chérie, BLOND:ISH and Faouzia.

Sources: ca.billboard.com