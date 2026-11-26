Ingredients:

for the sponge

eggs - 4

sugar - 1 1/2 cups (240 ml cup)

oil - 1/2 cup

flour - 2 cups

vanilla sugar - 1 packet

baking powder - 1 packet

quince purée - 1 cup

for soaking

quince compote juice - 1 800 ml jar

for the cream

quince from compote - the fruit from 1 jar

cream cheese - 250 g

vanilla sugar - 1 packet

mascarpone - 100 g

powdered sugar - to taste

for sprinkling

walnuts - as needed

The base starts with 4 eggs, beaten with the sugar and vanilla sugar until light and fluffy. The oil, flour sifted with the baking powder, and 1 cup of quince purée made from blended compote fruit are then added.

Pour the batter into a greased 28-centimeter baking pan. Bake the sponge in a preheated oven at 180 degrees with the fan on for approximately 30–40 minutes. Check whether it is done in the center with a toothpick, and after removing it from the oven, allow the sponge to cool completely on a wire rack.

Cream with Cream Cheese and Mascarpone

Set aside some of the quince for decoration and blend the remaining fruit. Add 250 grams of cream cheese, 100 grams of mascarpone, vanilla sugar and powdered sugar to taste. Blend the mixture until thick and smooth.

Cut the cooled sponge horizontally into two layers. Soak the first layer with half of the compote juice and cover it with half of the cream. Place the second sponge layer on top, add the remaining syrup and cream, then arrange the quince pieces and grated walnuts on top.

Leave the Cake for 24 Hours

The final step is chilling. Refrigerate the cake for 24 hours before slicing and serving. This allows the syrup to soak into the sponge layers and the cream to set.

The stated total preparation and baking time is approximately 65 minutes, excluding the cooling period. The nutritional value is approximately 425 kilocalories per serving; the figures are approximate.

Sources: recepti.gotvach.bg