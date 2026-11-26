A mass fight broke out among the crowd during Christina Aguilera’s concert in Lima, Peru. The incident took place on November 21 at the National Stadium, while the singer was performing her hit “Beautiful“ as part of Sound Music Fest: Golden Years Edition.

Footage from the event shows a man throwing a punch, after which at least three people intervene to stop him. The group brings him to the ground, while spectators nearby move away and create an open space in the section in front of the stage.

At the end of the video, a person with a bloodied face is led away from the scene of the conflict. The recording does not show how the argument began and does not make it possible to determine the consequences for those involved. No confirmed serious injuries have been reported.

The Mexican newspaper “El Oriente“ reports that the video shows several men exchanging blows while other spectators try to pull them apart. The publication says that the cause of the fight has not been confirmed and that there is no indication Christina Aguilera noticed what happened.

According to TMZ, the local promoter was contacted for comment but did not respond. There is no public information about any arrests, an official investigation, or measures taken by the organizers.

The scene attracted attention because of the contrast between the aggression in the crowd and the message of “Beautiful“ — a 2002 song associated with self-esteem and the acceptance of differences. The concert in Lima was Christina Aguilera’s first performance in Peru.