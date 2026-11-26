Traces of bandages that pressed the linen cloth against the head of a deceased person may have remained on the Sudarium of Oviedo. This is the conclusion reached by a team from the University of Oviedo, which combined digital analysis of the ancient fabric with a laboratory experiment.

The Sudarium is a cloth measuring approximately 84 by 53 centimetres. It is covered with stains traditionally associated with blood and bodily fluids, while Christian tradition identifies it as the cloth placed over the head of Jesus after the crucifixion.

What the experiment shows

The study was published in the Journal of Cultural Heritage under the title “Morphometric and experimental evidence for a cranial bandage hypothesis in the Sudarium of Oviedo“. The authors analysed high-resolution images of the cloth and then conducted a reconstruction using a human head model, linen fabric, bandages and a heated blood simulant.

When the position of the head and the way in which the cloth was secured were changed, traces similar to some of those observed on the Sudarium appeared. According to the researchers, the linear structures and fluid accumulations may have resulted from external pressure exerted by bandages or other flexible materials.

A nine-hour non-invasive examination of the original fabric was also conducted on 2 July. It included 3D scanning, X-rays and other methods of documentation and analysis. Pedro Peinado is the lead author of the scientific publication.

The connection with the Shroud of Turin

The most controversial part of the work is the comparison between the Sudarium and the Shroud of Turin. The latter is a linen cloth measuring approximately 4.4 by 1.1 metres, bearing an imprint of a male body on the front and back.

Peinado’s preliminary computer analysis indicates possible matches between the stains on the Sudarium and the presumed injuries on the head of the man depicted on the Shroud of Turin. They were observed mainly around the forehead and the back of the head. However, the comparison has not yet been published in its final form and has not been presented as evidence that the two cloths covered the same person.

According to the proposed reconstruction, the Sudarium may initially have been placed over the head while the body was in an upright or inclined position. The body could then have been laid on its back and covered with the large burial cloth. The different position would explain why the traces on the two fabrics do not fully coincide.

Dating remains a major obstacle

The theory faces a serious problem because of the difference in the ages of the two relics. Radiocarbon studies from 1988 date the Shroud of Turin to between 1260 and 1390. According to other estimates, the Sudarium of Oviedo is considerably older and may date from around the 8th century.

These data do not allow a definitive conclusion about a common origin. Even if the future publication of the comparative analysis confirms similarities between the stains, at most this would indicate the possibility that the two fabrics were used in the burial of the same person.

“That this body belonged to Jesus of Nazareth is a conclusion that science cannot confirm on its own,” Peinado states.

The experiment itself has limitations. The model used had no hair or beard, while the test linen differed from the ancient fabric. Therefore, the results support a possible hypothesis about how the traces were formed, but do not establish the identity of the person whose head was covered with the Sudarium.