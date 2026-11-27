Pumpkin is not reserved only for desserts and pumpkin pie. In this autumn pastry, it is part of a savory filling with ricotta, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, resulting in a spiral pastry with crisp sheets and a soft, colorful center.

The recipe makes six servings and takes about 75 minutes – 30 minutes for preparation, 35 minutes for baking and another 10 minutes to rest before slicing. The stated nutritional value is approximately 412 kilocalories per serving.

The filling brings together sweet, savory and fresh flavors

You will need one package of thin pastry sheets, 150 grams of pumpkin, 200 grams of ricotta or cottage cheese, 100 grams of blanched and drained spinach, 50 grams of sun-dried tomatoes, two eggs and 50 milliliters of fresh milk or sparkling water. For the fat, use between 70 and 80 grams of melted butter mixed with a little oil.

Grate the pumpkin coarsely or cut it into very small cubes. If the pieces are larger, they can be sautéed for 3–4 minutes with a little butter. This allows the vegetable to soften more easily during baking and release less moisture into the pastry sheets.

Beat the eggs with the milk or sparkling water. Add the ricotta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and pumpkin. Season the filling with salt and black pepper, and, if desired, with a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg. The pumpkin provides a subtly sweet flavor, balanced by the dairy product and sun-dried tomatoes.

Double pastry sheets keep the filling in place

Two sheets are used for each roll. Lightly brush the first with melted fat, place a second sheet on top and brush it as well, then distribute the filling along the long edge. Roll the sheets up tightly.

In a greased round baking dish, coil the first roll into a small snail shape in the center. Wrap the remaining rolls around it until you have a classic spiral pastry. Brush the top with the remaining butter and a few drops of the egg-and-milk mixture to create a golden crust.

Bake the pastry in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 35–40 minutes. After removing it from the oven, it is best to let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing. This pause allows the juices from the pumpkin and ricotta to set, helping the portions retain their shape.

An autumn take on a traditional baked dish

Banitsa has dozens of regional and seasonal variations. Alongside the classic filling of cheese and eggs, Bulgarian cuisine includes zelnik, spinach banitsa, pumpkin pie and banitsa with onions, rice or meat. The spiral shape is one of the traditional ways of arranging the pastry sheets, with the rolls wound around one another in a circle.

In late autumn, pumpkin traditionally features in Bulgarian cuisine both in sweet baked goods and savory dishes. It is used for pumpkin pie, preserves and various types of banitsa, while the filling can be combined with vegetables, dairy products and spices.

Sources: recepti.gotvach.bg, nationalgeographic.bg