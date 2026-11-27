Gordon Ramsay is now a grandfather. His daughter Holly Ramsay-Peaty and her husband Adam Peaty have welcomed their first child – a baby girl named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty.

Holly announced the news on Instagram. In her post, she said that the baby was born on November 25. The birth, which had been expected in December, therefore came earlier than initially predicted.

Gordon Ramsay responded to the announcement with congratulations to his daughter and son-in-law: “Welcome, Miss Daphne. Congratulations, Adam and Holly.” The television chef previously said he wanted his granddaughter to call him “Papa G”.

Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty got married on December 27, 2025, at Bath Abbey in England. Gordon Ramsay walked his daughter down the aisle, while representatives of the British entertainment industry and sports world attended the ceremony.

The couple announced the pregnancy in June 2026, when the baby was expected to be born in December. Ramsay also spoke publicly about becoming a grandfather on November 18, during the ceremony marking the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The first grandchild for the Ramsay family

This is the first grandchild for Gordon and Tana Ramsay. The couple have been married since 1996 and have six children – Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, Oscar and Jesse.

The birth of Daphne June makes 2026 a particularly important year for the family. Just days before her arrival, Gordon Ramsay received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now he is embracing his new role in the family – that of a grandfather.