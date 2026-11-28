Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Evans have ended their seven-year relationship. The news was announced by the former Scottish rugby player on Instagram, making it clear that the decision was the singer’s.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together,” the 41-year-old Evans wrote. He added that after seven years of love, devotion and shared plans, the breakup was an extremely difficult moment for him, but that he respects Scherzinger’s decision and wishes her happiness in the next chapter of her life.

The 48-year-old singer has not yet made a public comment. No specific reasons for the end of their relationship have been announced either.

The two had almost disappeared from each other’s photos

In recent months, Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Evans have rarely appeared together on social media. The singer’s last joint post with Evans dates from September and shows the two dancing in Paris.

Their last public appearance was in São Paulo on November 1, following a Pussycat Dolls concert. Shortly afterwards, the group cancelled its worldwide Forever Tour due to poor ticket sales.

From a television meeting to an engagement

Scherzinger and Evans met in 2019 on the television show The X Factor: Celebrity. He was a contestant, while she was a judge. Four years later, the two announced their engagement during a holiday in Portugal.

After the engagement, Scherzinger wrote, “I said yes,” and later confirmed that the two planned to get married when her professional commitments allowed. Evans had spoken publicly about his feelings for her on numerous occasions. In 2021, he said he felt like someone who had “hit the jackpot” and that Scherzinger was out of his league.

Previous high-profile relationships

The breakup comes after a period in which Scherzinger had already almost stopped mentioning her fiancé publicly. Before him, she had a seven-year relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Her former partners also include Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Following the end of Scherzinger and Evans’s relationship, it is unclear whether the two will maintain their engagement or take any other publicly announced steps. For now, the only official statement is that of the former rugby player.

Sources: dailymail.com, the-independent.com, eonline.com