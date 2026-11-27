The grand prize of €75,000 is what culinary talents will compete for in the ninth season of MasterChef Bulgaria – a competition that can turn a passion for cooking into something much more than a hobby. But the road to it does not pass solely through a perfectly prepared dish. It requires imagination, character, a feel for flavors, the courage to experiment, and the ability to turn every challenge into an opportunity for culinary triumph.

In the kitchen of MasterChef Bulgaria, talent meets ambition, while familiar products can be transformed into unexpected combinations, original ideas, and dishes that leave a lasting impression. It is precisely for culinary enthusiasts with an individual style, a passion for food, and the desire to discover how far they can go that the opportunity to become part of the show's ninth season is open.

The €75,000 grand prize makes the competition an even more serious stake, but the opportunity is about much more than a monetary victory. MasterChef is the place where talent can take on a new dimension, home cooking can meet professional standards, and one bold step can become the beginning of an entirely different path.

Casting for the ninth season of MasterChef Bulgaria continues until January 15. The next culinary star may be among the talented people who have not yet registered to participate.