The first identified garnet grains in a sample from Mars have been discovered in the NWA 8171 meteorite. The mineral is the andradite variety and is found in a fragment measuring approximately 0.8 by 0.5 millimetres – smaller than a poppy seed, reports sciencealert.com.

The discovery was made during a reanalysis of an unusual section of the meteorite, which is kept in the collection of the Royal Ontario Museum. Scientists initially thought it was pyroxene – a mineral commonly found in meteorites.

“This small section of the meteorite looked really interesting, and its chemical composition was somewhat unusual. We initially assumed it was pyroxene, but decided to examine it again,” says planetary geologist Tanya Kizowski of Brock University in Canada.

Subsequent studies using Raman spectroscopy, electron diffraction and electron microscopy confirmed that the mineral is andradite. Unlike the deep-red garnets familiar from jewellery, this variety often has a yellowish-green or olive hue and can easily be mistaken for other minerals.

A small fragment with a major geological history

NWA 8171 is a basaltic regolith breccia – a rock composed of various fragments collected and fused together during ancient impacts on the surface of Mars. The meteorite was discovered in the Sahara Desert in 2013 and is one of 18 fragments associated with the same fall. The best known of them is NWA 7034, nicknamed “Black Beauty”.

This characteristic makes the discovery both valuable and difficult to interpret. Materials from different locations can become incorporated into a breccia, and the andradite-bearing fragment itself may have formed in a geological environment different from that of the rest of the meteorite.

The study shows that some of the pyroxenes in the rock have a chemical composition corresponding to Martian values. This supports the possibility that the mineral is linked to Mars, but does not conclusively prove that the andradite formed there.

Martian origin or foreign fragment

On Earth, garnet often forms under high temperatures and pressures or through interaction with hot fluids. According to Kizowski, similar conditions on Mars may have been created by a meteorite impact, by magma rising through the crust, or by a combination of both processes.

“This discovery will expand our knowledge of the geological processes possible on this planet,” says Kizowski. According to her, the new type of rock may provide information about changes on Mars and the ancient environment in which the garnet and its associated minerals formed.

Scientists are also not ruling out another possibility – that the fragment came from another celestial body, landed on Mars and was later incorporated into the regolith breccia.

To resolve the question, the team plans to study the isotope ratios in the mineral. If they match those of other Martian minerals, this will be a strong indication that the andradite formed on the Red Planet.

“The discovery adds a new dimension to our understanding of the geology of Mars and opens a new window into the evolution of our planetary neighbour,” says planetary scientist James Darling of the University of Portsmouth.