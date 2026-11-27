Broker Stivan Dobrev was eliminated from the eighth season of “Games of the Will.” The Hurricane warrior finished last in the elimination clash and ended his participation in the competition before the finals. The battle was won by dancer Boyan, while adventure enthusiast Yulia also reached the decisive stage alongside him.

The competition took place in two stages. In the first part, the participants had to complete four laps of a multi-component course. Boyan was the fastest and received 50 gold groschen, while Stivan finished last. Yulia came second and Viktoria third.

This gave Yulia and Viktoria the opportunity to continue the battle with two more laps. Yulia performed better in the second stage and won an additional prize of 100 gold groschen. Thus, she secured a place in the finals alongside Boyan.

Viktoria Received a Second Chance

Viktoria finished third in the elimination battle but did not leave the game. She was sent to the Tower, where businessman Krasimir was waiting for her. It is there that the two will determine the final finalist in the eighth season.

The decisive duel between Krasimir and Viktoria is scheduled for November 28 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA. The winner will become the last participant to join the finalists.

Stivan Reached the Arena from Chicago

Stivan Dobrev entered “Games of the Will” as a participant who lives in Chicago and works as a trader and real estate broker. Before the start of the season, he prepared for his appearance with calisthenics training and analyzed the battles in a special notebook. To reach the show, he traveled from Chicago to Durankulak with the ambition of winning.

In an interview before his participation, Stivan explained the difference he sees between the American and Bulgarian attitudes toward success: “What annoys me most is high ego without the substance to back it up,” he said.

After his elimination, Stivan gave his first interview on the official “After the Games” podcast. In it, he talks about his journey from the United States to the Arena in the Wild North, his conflicts with Simona, his decisions in the Hurricanes’ tribe, and his attitude toward Bulgaria. The episode is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7, and YouTube.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg, vesti.bg