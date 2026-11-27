Pan Baobao, the 19-year-old leopard from the zoo in Panzhihua, China, will no longer be put on a special weight-loss regimen. The animal once again looks rounder, but its latest medical examination showed stable indicators, and the zoo management believes that further food restriction could harm its health.

“This year, the leopard turned 19. At this age, the most important thing is to preserve its condition and provide the necessary nutrition,” said zoo director Zhang Sunwen, quoted by “Hunsin News.” According to him, Pan Baobao receives more than 500 grams of beef daily, and sometimes chicken is added to the menu to keep its diet balanced.

From Internet Sensation to Unsuccessful Diet

The leopard became popular in March 2024, when visitors posted videos of its unusually round figure. Because of its build and expression, it was compared to the character Officer Leopard from the animated film “Zootopia.”

Following the wave of interest, the zoo launched a weight-loss program for the animal. The plan included dietary changes, more exercise and an expansion of its enclosure. On March 27, 2024, its area was increased to 45 square meters, twice the size of its previous space.

In February 2025, a zoo representative announced that Pan Baobao had visibly lost weight. At the time, staff explained that the animal had started moving more after the enclosure was expanded. Nevertheless, in November 2026, the leopard once again attracted attention with its fuller figure.

According to Zhang Sunwen, at 19, Pan Baobao is elderly, roughly comparable to a human aged 70–80. That is why the zoo is no longer pursuing a specific number on the scale. “If he is energetic and his weight is stable, that is the best condition for him,” he said.

The leopard continues to receive care through regular monitoring, sufficient food and moderate activity. A ball has been placed in its enclosure, allowing it to play and move around without a strenuous regimen.

Pan Baobao’s popularity has also changed the zoo’s visitor numbers. In 2025, thousands of people visited it to see the famous leopard, and the animal also received the honorary nickname “director leopard” from local authorities.